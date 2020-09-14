Most companies in need of a new office would call in a builder.

But when Britton Housemovers in Hastings spotted Simon Taylor's "iconic" two-storey Havelock North home, they decided they'd do what they do best and shift it to them.

The nine-metre high building was transferred by road from Middle Rd to Britton Housemovers' new yard on Irongate Rd, Hastings on Tuesday.

Britton Housemovers operations manager Elwyn Fryer said transporting the mammoth structure was an all-day job and came with significant costs, but it would be worth it.

Advertisement

Elwyn Fryer said it was rare to see a building of its size moved by road due to the logistics and costs of moving and stopping power lines. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fryer said it was rare to see a building of its size moved by road due to the logistics and costs of moving and stopping power lines.

"We've been working closely with Unison and Chorus to manage the power lines, as well as the council in terms of weight permits and power outages," he said.

"It's not common to turn off power lines these days – 30 years ago you did it all the time, but with such a high volume of users, it's a big deal because users don't want to be affected. "

Fryer said the transportation alone had cost the company "tens of thousands of dollars".

The nine-metre high building was transported to Britton Housemovers' new yard on Irongate Rd, Hastings, on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

When the opportunity arose to purchase the property from Simon Taylor in Havelock North and turn it into an office space for Britton Housemovers, it was one the company couldn't refuse, according to Fryer.

"It's rewarding for us to own the building and by January or February we can have the public at the new yard to come and view it," he said.

"It'll be something a little bit iconic for us hopefully."

Fryer said strong winds on Tuesday morning hadn't caused the moving team any further issues.

Advertisement

"It did affect the guys up ladders and poles dealing with the power slightly," he said.

"But there has been a lot of planning to secure this move, so we were prepared."