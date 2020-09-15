EDITORIAL

There has been much talk about the need to "pivot" to respond effectively to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On the topic of immigration, however, are we overlooking the opportunities right under our noses?

Australia has this week been advised to capitalise on tighter migration restrictions across the world and promote skilled migration to aid its coronavirus recovery.

A study from the Committee for the Economic Development of Australia (CEDA), released on Monday, urged the federal government to install a new "intra-company transfer" visa to assist multinational businesses in expanding operations in Australia.

The report claimed Australia's success in managing Covid-19 had made the country attractive to international students and skilled migrants, but issues with the system would need to be fixed "over the next few months" to reap the full benefits.

Much of the CEDA report could be echoed, or indeed amplified, in the New Zealand context, where an about-turn is already under way amid a more successful virus prevention campaign.

The Spin Off reported recently on the "unprecedented reversal" of skilled migrant flow in a trend it described as "once-in-a-lifetime talent shock".

"It's... bringing a burst of international experience, capital and entrepreneurship to a country that has regularly lamented its stocks of all three."

In the year to June 2020, New Zealand recorded 79,400 in net migration (those arriving indefinitely minus those permanently leaving) – an 8.7 per cent increase over the previous year, equalling the record set during the final months of the last National government, one far more pro-immigration than the current coalition.

For migrant arrivals in the June 2020 year, New Zealand citizens were the largest group with 45,500 arrivals. The next largest groups were citizens of India, China, South Africa, United Kingdom, Australia and the Philippines.

The numbers even more remarkable given our borders were effectively shut to immigrants during four months of this period, and those who arrived had two weeks of mandatory isolation.

Demographer Paul Spoonley from Massey University described the trend as "quite staggering" to watch and contemplate its impact.

So, should we be doing more to welcome the types of migrants who can best meet the challenges of a post-Covid world? Already last week, the Australian government announced a new priority skill list to lure specific temporary migrants to Australia, including nurses, doctors, construction managers and software engineers.

Those in the 17 designated categories are being offered exemptions to enter Australia, although still being required to complete the 14-day supervised quarantine at their own expense.

So where are our incentives for intra-country transfers with companies wanting to expand operations in New Zealand, and our revised list of desired skills? It needn't be more immigrants but, rather, picking winners.

Australia has so far lagged behind New Zealand in not extending wage subsidy programmes to temporary residents while we have extended visas for critical workers in healthcare, maritime and other sectors deemed critical in meeting the pandemic threat.

Could it make sense to seize this advantage and step up screening temporary visitors for their potential to boost our recovery into a rebound, higher and further than prior to the pandemic?