What's important to Napier electorate? In this Local Focus video, Napier candidates answer this vital question, and they all have their own view.

Clean water is our biggest issue, says Green candidate James Crow, especially because Napier is an export centre for horticulture and agriculture.

ACT's Judy Kendall talks about the expressway being anything but an express way.

"There's now been safety barriers put up in the middle of the road. So you've got no chance to pass anybody and therefore it's actually making that road quite dangerous," she said.

National candidate Katie Nimon thinks crime is the biggest issue.

"Everybody I talk to is someway affected," she said.

Labour's Stuart Nash said Napier's biggest issue is the same as the country's biggest issue - recovering from Covid-19.

"How is our economy going to come out from survival, to recovery and build resilience?"

New Conservative candidate Deborah Burnside also said recovering from the Covid-19 "massive shutdown" is Napier's biggest issue.

"I'd actually like us here in Napier to be able to say: 'Hey, that doesn't work for us'."

• John Smith is also standing in the Napier electorate as an independent.