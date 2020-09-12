Another pupil at an Auckland primary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

One of two new cases announced today by the Ministry of Health was a student at Sunnyvale School in Henderson.

They were not infectious when they last attended school and Auckland Regional Public Health Service has not identified any close contacts among the school community.

The Ministry of Health said the school remained open and safe for students and staff to attend.

The school confirmed the case in a social media post, stating that as a precaution the school had been "deep cleaned".

"Our thoughts are with the whānau."

Both of today's new cases have an epidemiological link to an existing case and they are both associated with the bereavement events sub-cluster that is epidemiologically linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group, which now numbers 33 cases.

The school case comes after it was revealed yesterday a Henderson North School pupil who was a close contact of a previous case had tested positive.

The pupil has been in self-isolation in recent days and was not infectious when they last attended school, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said.

It says the risk to any other students or staff is very low and the school should remain open.

School principal Irene Ogden told parents she understood if they wished to keep their children home given the circumstances of the test result.

Earlier, a senior student at St Dominic's Catholic College was confirmed infected with Covid.

The entire school community has been asked to take a Covid test after the girl attended classes for three days last week while infectious.

Surrounding schools asked parents to keep children home who had siblings at the girls' college as a safety measure.

Nearby Liston College, which shares a number of senior level classes with St Dominic's, has revealed a small number of boys have sisters who have been identified as close contacts of the infected pupil.

Principal Chris Rooney said the boys were self-isolating for 14 days. They would be taught through distance learning.

He said the Catholic boys' school has no positive cases of Covid.