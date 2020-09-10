People are being asked to avoid a busy central Wellington street as emergency services respond to a developing situation.

Fire and Emergency is dealing with an incident at the Soho Apartments on Taranaki Street.

Police are also in attendance. Multiple vehicles are at the scene and one lane has been blocked off.

About nine fire engines are parked up outside the apartments.

The lane behind the building is blocked and residents say they were told to evacuate.

Multiple Police vehicles are at the scene and one lane has been blocked off. Photo / Katie Harris

Both Police and Fire and Emergency workers are patrolling the area to make sure no one enters.

The apartments are just metres from Wellington's Courtenay Place.

Traffic will be quite congested so we suggest avoiding the area if possible.

Stay safe Pōneke. — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) September 11, 2020

The Wellington City Council says traffic will be congested and is asking people to avoid the area if they can.

More to come.