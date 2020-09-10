A retired educator is fighting to keep name suppression, in a historical case in which he is accused of doing indecent acts on young girls.

The man, in his 80s, appeared in the Auckland District Court today represented by lawyer David Hoskin.

Hoskin argued for name suppression to be continued on the grounds of fair trial rights, extreme hardship to his client's family and health issues.

The accused denies all five charges of doing an indecent act with girl under the age of 12.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney argued against continued name suppression.

She said his name should be published in case there were other alleged complainants who were unaware of the current proceeding.

She described the alleged offending as "opportunistic" and "brazen".

Judge Claire Ryan has asked for more information about the defence's case before a decision is made.

The matter will heard again in the Auckland District Court on December 18.