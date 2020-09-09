A popular central Auckland cafe where the Prime Minister met with the city's mayor is one of three eateries that has been alerted by health authorities after a person infected with Covid-19 visited.

The Ministry of Health has listed Crave Cafe in Morningside as a "location of interest" where a person, who later tested positive for the virus, had spent around six hours last week.

The health ministry is advising a person who was infected was inside the Crave Cafe on Friday September 4 between 9.30am until 3pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff during a visit to Crave Cafe four days before a person infected with Covid was in the same eatery. Photo / Getty Images

Just four days earlier Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had met in the popular Morningside Dr eatery with Mayor Phil Goff.

Both wore face masks throughout the top level meeting to discuss the city's Covid recovery at the cafe Ardern calls her local.





Two west Auckland eateries - Kreem Bake Cook, a cafe in Henderson, and Bricklane Restaurant and Bar in New Lynn - have also been identified as locations of interest.

An infected person visited Kreem in the shop between 9.30am and 1pm on September 3.

The Ministry of Health has released the new list.

Bricklane Restaurant and Bar yesterday posted on Facebook that their premises had been temporarily closed for deep cleaning after an infected customer dined there last Wednesday between 12pm - 1.30pm.

The public health service said that as they were a public space all customers and staff should be considered casual contacts. There was no need to self-isolate.

Along with a Countdown store in LynnMall last Friday evening, a second supermarket in south Auckland has also been identified as location of interest.

An infected shopper has spent an hour at Pak'n Save Ormiston in Flat Bush at 11am on August 28.

It has also been revealed the senior St Dominic's Catholic College pupil, who tested positive for Covid-19 after going home from school with symptoms on Friday, had attended classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

She has been considered to be infective on those days. Yesterday principals of surrounding schools asked parents to keep home children with siblings at the college as a precaution.

A child at nearby Henderson North School is in self-isolation after being identified as a close contact.

The health ministry has also alerted commuters who travelled between the city and North Shore on any of 20 Northern Express trips last Friday and Thursday to watch for symptoms after a bus driver tested positive for Covid.

The Ministry of Health says locations of interest identify public places, with anyone who visited the places during the relevant timeframes considered a casual contact with low risk of exposure.

The ministry says people are not required to self-isolate unless they start to feel unwell or develop Covid-19 symptoms.

But people who were in the same locations are asked to watch for symptoms over the coming fortnight and maintain stringent hand washing hygiene.

If they get sick they are advised to call Healthline and stay home.

The locations of interest are rapidly increasing as the Auckland August community cluster continues to grow.

New cases are emerging daily from the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship mini-cluster.

There are now 43 cases linked to the infectious group, with revelations the church met during lockdown and were skeptical about the need for Covid restrictions.

The Auckland August cluster now stands at 171.