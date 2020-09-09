COMMENT:

This time next week on what would have been two days before the original election date, we will get our latest numbers for GDP.

This is the Government's economic score card. The number takes in the first full part of the Covid effect and response.

It is why in many respects the Government didn't want to move the election date as the number is going to be horrific.

It may be so horrific it swings votes. The chances of it swinging a lot of votes in two days — from September 15 to 17, isn't as great as it swinging votes in the ensuing 27 days to October 19.

If economies win or lose elections, then this is the number that will make a difference.

To put it in context, our first quarter — or Q1 — number was bad enough. This this is where Australia comes in.

Our Q1 number — from January to the end of March — was minus 1.4 per cent.

The significance of that is we were barely in Covid trouble.

The period involved one week of lockdown, so the fact we went backwards at that rate is a worry in itself, and reflects the fact the Government had been running the economy into the ground since well before Christmas.

I have long said we would be entering the election year with a growth rate pre-Covid of 1 point something, remembering this is a country that has had (a) a rock star economy and (b) growth rates well into the high 2 per cent if not 3 per cent.

You may remember all this late last year when Finance Minister Grant Robertson started talking about the "international headwinds" — these were the "winds" that were holding us and his economic genius back from greater things.

The fact we were getting record money for our exports didn't seem to factor into any of it.

According to Robertson, it was someone else's fault.

Anyway by the time all this got calculated into our Q1 number it was shocking. If you want a comparison, Australia had a number of minus 0.3 per cent; that's right, almost 5 times better.

Which is where next week's number becomes so vital.

Australia's Q2 figure was minus 7 which made it officially a recession, and a reason to be deeply despondent.

But it might well be better than ours and, if it is, this is where our Government and its performance must be held to account.

I have received criticism for my ongoing comparison to Australia and their response versus ours.

I have argued and still do, that they did better than us, their lockdown wasn't as severe, and as a result they've been able to reopen, to move their economy forward, to have crowds back at sport, to generally make the most of a pretty awful global scenario.

Victoria's story is not Australia's story. Photo / AP

Victoria is of course the exception, and many have taken the chance to bag me asking whether I still back the Australian response over ours. Well yes, I do.

Because Victoria is not Australia. It is but one part of Australia and shows first, the weaknesses of federalism, and second the weakness of an incompetent leader.

Victoria's story is not Australia's story.

Even in their darkest days they kept construction open, you could get a haircut, go to a funeral and wedding, and get takeaways, in other words parts of the economy still moved compared to ours that didn't.

And in that comparison, in Q1 minus 0.3 versus minus 1.4, we started to see the difference.

So to our Q2 number next week. If our number is worse than minus 7, we lose, it will be proof positive that economically they did it better than us.

Why's that important?

Two reasons: We need Australia to do well. They're our second biggest trading partner. But moreover, the downside is when they do well, we bail.

The flood will be back on of New Zealanders off to a more prosperous and successful land.

The flood we only managed to stop under National in their nine years of rock star economy status will sadly and tragically be reversed, as opportunities open up and jobs become available. We will be stuck desperately short of labour and skills, and a chunk of what we do have will be on a plane.

Of course if it's less than minus 7 per cent then we win.

What is your money on?