A new "additional tentacle" of Covid-19 connected to a Mt Roskill church was sparked when an asymptomatic visitor went to a bereaved family's home while Auckland was in alert level 3.

The visit may have broken level 3 rules, which require people to stay within household bubbles. "Do not invite or allow social visitors, such as friends, extended family or whanau, to enter your home," Government advice on level 3 says.

It comes amid revelations that Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church members were reluctant to get tested because they doubted the "science" of the virus, prompting a plea from Auckland Mayor Phil Goff for everyone to play their part.

And yesterday director general of health Ashley Bloomfield conceded that the new "sub-cluster" - connected to the church - might extend the long tail of the outbreak by weeks.

The visit that triggered the sub-cluster was on August 27 and involved a member of the church who had been tested, but was unaware they had Covid-19 because the result was still pending.

They were part of the church's wider congregation, rather than a close contact, and were not in isolation because they did not have symptoms at the time.

Four of the yesterday's six new cases were part of the sub-cluster, which now has 22 cases - more than half of the 43 cases that make up the church group's "mini-cluster". The Auckland cluster now has 171 cases.

Bloomfield said the sub-cluster was the "only additional tentacle" connected to the church group, but it already included a student from St Dominic's Catholic School, a Northern Express service bus driver, and "several other workplaces".

It has 108 close contacts so far, including 48 people who attended a tangi on September 2, which was allowed because Auckland had moved to level 2.5.

All members of the church are now being asked to get re-tested, while police have been brought in to encourage ongoing co-operation.

Police involvement with the church is not new. They were called to break up a meeting of church members on August 15, when Auckland was still at level 3.

"Police attended the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church after 7pm on August 15 after a report was received in relation to a gathering taking place," Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said.



"Church leaders were verbally warned that any further gatherings in breach of restrictions could result in prosecution."



Bloomfield was unsure whether any of the current cases had become infected from that meeting.

There are now 43 cases connected to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church, including 22 cases that are part of a new 'sub-cluster'. Photo / Alex Burton

Yesterday Health Minister Chris Hipkins said some in the church group had been reluctant to be tested because they "don't accept the science" behind a virus that has killed almost 900,000 people worldwide.

He added that the St Dominic's student appeared to be a previously undisclosed close contact, but Bloomfield later clarified that wasn't the case.

Bloomfield said there were a number of reasons not to get tested, including whether people believed Covid-19 is a "real thing" or how invasive the test was.

Mayor Phil Goff said he was pleased the church members now appeared to accept the need to get tested and the reasoning behind social gathering restrictions.

"It is disappointing that some, including fringe political and other groups, are still suggesting that these rules aren't necessary or, worse still, that Covid-19 is not real but some type of international conspiracy," Goff said.

"That claim is patently wrong and irresponsible. The constraints we are all living under are necessary and we all have a part to play in containing and eliminating the virus.

"If some don't, they let everyone else down."

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said some church members were reluctant to be tested because they didn't accept the science. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bloomfield said using powers under the Health Act to force people into quarantine remained an option.

He said it already provided the legal authority to move cases and their households into quarantine at the Jet Park Hotel.

Yesterday there were 74 people linked to the Auckland cluster at the Jet Park, including 58 people who tested positive and their household contacts.

There were four people in hospital with Covid-19, including two who are in ICU.

Testing numbers remained high, with 8363 tests processed on Tuesday, and of 3346 close contacts identified, only 41 are still to be reached.

Meanwhile Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the risk of infection from the Auckland bus driver in the sub-cluster was low.

There were 319 passengers on bus journeys with the driver, who was not symptomatic, wore a mask, and was seated at least two metres from passengers as the front seats were blocked off.

Staff who drove the bus after the driver have been asked to get a test, while CCTV footage is being viewed to see if other staff were in close contacts.

Bloomfield said all members of the St Dominic's school community are being advised about being tested because there could have been contact in the corridors.