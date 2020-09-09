Covid-19 has turned on its head that old saying about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer.

As the campaign began again after a false start a month ago, it became clear that nobody was allowed to be close.

Political leaders fanned out around the country, hoping like hell they would not cross paths with Covid-19 or each other.

Some immediately came a cropper to the side-effects of Covid-19: social distancing.

This is a particularly sensitive issue for politicians, due to the need to travel about and meet many people.

Some struggle to keep voters away from them, while others struggle to keep away from the voters.

National Party leader Judith Collins got into trouble early on after a baby grabbed her hand for a gnaw on her knuckle.

Collins has since subbed in elbow bumps instead of handshakes.

Once bitten, twice shy, she also made sure even her own MPs kept their distance during a law and order announcement on meth in Hawke's Bay - Simon Bridges and Lawrence Yule stood well back instead of in the usual position at her shoulder.

National MPs Lawrence Yule and Simon Bridges in a social-distanced media standup. Photo / Warren Buckland

Green Party co-leader James Shaw had a few days of intensive social distancing after last week's Green School debacle, disappearing for the weekend before re-appearing for a couple of candidate debates in Wellington Central.

Close encounters are not the only campaign feature that has now fallen to the wayside.

So too have the usual campaign lolly scrambles: in fact, some are lolly grabs rather than scrambles.

Labour has no money for lollies so instead doled out a day off, which someone else will have to pay for.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses Labour's election promise to make Matariki a public holiday from 2022.

Then came the policy aimed at getting some money for future lollies: a new tax threshold for those earning more than $180,000.

It is the gift that also takes because the Prime Minister and Government ministers are among the 2 per cent earning more than that amount.

But some features of a usual campaign period remain.

National and Labour are still happily bickering at other about tax policy and policy costings.

Ardern has reverted to her 2017 role of Relentlessly Positive again. But where Jacinda Ardern is Labour's smile, Grant Robertson is the frown.

It has fallen to Robertson to step in as the shin-kicker, lambasting National whenever possible about the costings of its policy ideas, and claiming they would cut public services to pay off debt.

The Greens are still bickering about Labour's policies not going far enough, and National's policies going too far.

Winston Peters is still happily bickering about everything with everybody under the sun, and splashing about the bottom lines.

Thus far, Peters has supplied the most entertainment from the trail.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

He has been rollicking around the South Island in his big bus and the entertainment has come from his social media. He has driven tractors, and ridden ferries and trains (admittedly, the train was not moving).

But the highlight so far was a video of Peters playing table tennis at Otago University.

There was a report that very few of his shots were actually landing point scorers, but editing can make anyone look like Rafael Nadal.

Just in case that was not the comparison that sprang to mind, Peters made sure to point it out with his tweet: "As Rafael Nadal would say . . . 'who's next' . . .?"

The next bit of entertainment also came via social media: but not his own.

Peters had taken himself off for a bit of social distancing time while at Otago University: slipping down an alleyway for a sneaky cigarette.

Alas, two things that were not distant enough were a no-smoking sign and the camera of an onlooker.

Within minutes, the video of Peters' smoking in front of a no-smoking sign on a no-smoking campus was on social media.

Winston Peters was caught lighting up besides a no smoking sign at the University of Otago. Video / Nick Meek

Peters has also already started his three-yearly ritual of delivering the bottom lines he plans to apply in any future coalition negotiations.

This week's was saving Tīwai Point from closure.

Peters said keeping the aluminium smelter open would be "a bottom line".

His earlier bottom line was having a NZ First minister in the Immigration portfolio.

Alas, to get bottom lines you have to get over the line in the first place.

And at that moment, that line - the 5 per cent vote threshold - is religiously maintaining social distance from NZ First in the polls.