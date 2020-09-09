A four-wheel-drive was left teetering on the edge of a Banks Peninsula cliff this morning after a crash, prompting fears it could fall on to the properties below.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 10am on Marine Drive, between James Drive and Black Rock Rd, near Diamond Harbour.

A fire crew from the Diamond Harbour station worked to stabilise the vehicle and secure it to the cliff.

Police are on the scene of a crash that has left a car teetering precariously on the edge of a cliff. Photo / Geoff Sloan

The driver has been safely removed from the vehicle.

Advertisement

Sergeant Franco Lovrich said the driver was "extremely lucky to not have any serious injuries".

He said the vehicle was "precariously perched on a pole", which was the only thing that saved it from going over the cliff.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. However, it is understood the driver may have had a medical event.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman at the scene said it appeared the four-wheel-drive had been driven off the road and no other vehicles were involved.

The car is balanced dangerously on the edge of the Banks Peninsula. Photo / Geoff Sloan

A St John ambulance treated the driver at the scene. Police were also speaking to the driver.

Marine Drive is open but police are directing traffic.

Star News