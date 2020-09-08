A 32-year-old man is appearing on a murder charge after a man died in Palmerston North Hospital yesterday.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following an incident where the man suffered serious injuries in an incident on Rugby St, Awapuni, late yesterday morning.

The 34-year-old man later died in hospital.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Advertisement

Police say the man is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.

They are appealing to speak to anyone in the vicinity of Rugby St who may have information that can help their inquiry.

This includes people travelling in a silver- or grey-coloured SUV or people-mover-style vehicle which was in the area at the time.

Those in the vehicle are asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200908/9621. Information can also be supplied anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.