Whanganui District Council has taken a new approach to combat illegal dumping with signs at notable fly-tipping sites with a simple message - "don't be a tosser".

Continued illegal rubbish dumping in areas of Whanganui has drawn the ire of residents in recent months.

Whanganui District Council senior parks manager Wendy Bainbridge said fly-tipping had been on the rise recently, both in Whanganui and around the country.

"It's a national issue really, not just a Whanganui issue," Bainbridge said.

"We have a litter team that goes out and that's their fulltime work, and what they're picking up has certainly increased."

Bainbridge said the council had wanted to take a more humorous approach to the new signs, as opposed to the standard line of "don't litter".

"Someone had made me aware of the same kind of signs in Matamata-Piako, so I rang that council to see if we could use them.

"I think they may have found them in Ireland originally, and they said they'd had about 20 other inquiries as well."

Bainbridge said there were nine signs throughout Whanganui, including at Mosquito St, William Birch Pool in Maxwell, and various locations in Castlecliff, areas which were "hot spots" for illegal dumping.

"Fly-tipping is hard to keep on top of, and people tend to dump their rubbish when they think that no one's watching.

"I don't know if a sign like this will affect those people that do it, but it helps to show that council are doing what they can.

The council litter team and the increase in signage were part of a "tool box" to deal with rubbish, Bainbridge said.

"People do get very annoyed about dumping, and rightly so, when they think that people aren't looking after their community.

"Perhaps these signs will lighten the mood, although it's quite a serious problem."

Whanganui District Councillor Rob Vinsen. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Councillor Rob Vinsen said that fines for fly-tipping had recently increased from $100 to $400, and that councillors were "actively trying to identify" people who were engaging in it.

"It's very difficult to get a prosecution, but we are certainly following things up and investigating," Vinsen said.

"In fact, I'm just dying for them (council) to find someone and prosecute them so we can make an example, to be honest.

"The important thing about this particular campaign is that it's raising the awareness of fly-tipping and also informs the public where to report any incidents."

Vinsen said there was an app called Snap Send Solve which the public could use to send reports of dumping directly to Whanganui District Council.

"If you've got that app on your phone you can make an immediate report."