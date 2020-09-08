Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be distressing for some people.

The Mental Health Foundation has issued a warning to Kiwi parents and caregivers over a distressing video circulating on social media.

Footage that appears to show a man dying of suicide has been shared on TikTok, a social media platform, has also been copied and shared on other social media platforms.

Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said there was "no reason whatsoever" to share the concerning video.

Advertisement

"Do not share this video under any circumstances," he said in a statement.

"And don't share websites or places it can be found. It puts vulnerable people at an extremely high risk of real harm."

TikTok was working to remove the footage, but it had been copied and shared elsewhere.

Anyone who may be affected by the video is urged to take a few days off from TikTok and other social media platforms, where it may continue to be shared in the upcoming days.

The social media platfrom is particularly popular with young people.

Authorities in New Zealand were working with social media platforms to try to remove any content that contains footage of the video or refers to it, Robinson said.

One TikTok user told the Herald she came across the video after it was suggested to her by the app.

She was shocked the "disgusting" video was still online and said it was worrying to see, as a lot of young people regularly used the platform.

Advertisement

"I don't know how even a bot wouldn't have picked that up, it shouldn't be online," she said.

Advice for parents

Robinson he was very concerned that young people were becoming increasingly aware of the video, with many well-meaning attempts to caution followers not to share the video inadvertently raising awareness of the video's existence, and comments sections sharing links to websites where the video can still be found.

"Suicide is a contagious behaviour and we are deeply concerned that this video is being shared," he said.

"Viewers are likely to be considerably distressed after seeing the video. As it may have been widely viewed, the Foundation has decided to speak out requesting parents, caregivers and others supporting young people take proactive steps to check in on young people and anyone who may be at risk of suicide."

There is no evidence anyone in New Zealand has harmed themselves as a result of the video but it was a risk the Foundation had to be aware of and responded to, Robinson said.

"Young people are aware of and talking about this video. Some may be distressed by it, others may be intrigued and seeking out ways to find it," he said.

Advertisement

Young people used social media differently to adults and will almost inevitably encounter material related to mental health, self-harm and suicide, he said.

"As adults it's our job to ensure they are supported to talk about things that concern them and access any help they need."

Robinson urged parents and caregivers to closely monitor their children's social media, particularly at the moment, while the video still may be circulating.

"You don't need to mention the video, but it's never a bad time to check in," he said.

"It's up to us to bridge the gaps between adults and rangatahi and ensure we're there to help."

"Social media can be a huge positive for many young people – banning it isn't the answer. We need to ensure young people feel they can safely talk to the adults in their lives about distressing things they have seen or heard without fear of punishment or losing access to social media."

Advertisement

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354, available 24/7

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO), available 24/7

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754, available 24/7

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787, available 1pm to 11pm

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757, available 24/7

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737