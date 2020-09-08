

A Hastings clothes store employee couldn't believe his eyes when he spotted a man walking a sheep "like a dog" through Hastings city centre on Tuesday morning.

The calm sheep and its owner were photographed taking a look at the baa-rgains outside Alexanders Menswear on Heretaunga St West, Hastings, about 8am on Tuesday.

A store spokesman said: "It was quite happy and casual and wasn't straining. It wasn't trying to get away. It must be a pet."

The Alexanders employee said the sheep hadn't come inside the store, quashing rumours the store might've been trying to strike a new wholesale wool deal.

Hastings District Council regulatory solutions manager John Payne said while council had not received any complaints about the sheep, it was against council bylaws to lead stock along footpaths.

He also reminded pet owners to "immediately" dispose of droppings in public places.

"You're not permitted to keep stock on premises within the urban area without an approval," he said. "The bylaw around walking on the footpath was likely not intended for individual animals.

"If it was intended to regulate the droving of animals, a pragmatic, common sense approach to this incident would be that it is does not fit within the bylaw, and it's not causing any issues."

A witness, who photographed the sheep, said he'd "never seen comedy like it".