The man accused of killing Wellington cyclist Brent Trevor Norriss in a collision has pleaded guilty.

Khing Tiang Wong, 47, appeared in Hutt Valley District Court this morning, charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The charges were laid after a fatal incident in February.

Norriss was riding his bike on State Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone when he was struck by a van.

The 65-year-old was hit just outside the BP service station as he travelled home.

Wong appeared briefly in court today to enter the guilty plea.

His lawyer Chris Nicholls gave police a letter of apology from Wong to be handed on to Noriss' family.

Wong will next appear in court on November 4.

Norriss' death prompted cycling advocates to organise a tribute ride, raising awareness for cycle safety, and remembering all those who didn't make it home.

Nearly 600 cyclists joined the memorial ride, beginning at Parliament and travelling out to Petone along the State Highway, past the crash site.

The riders wore Norriss' favourite colour, red, and listened to Johnny Cash as they made the journey.