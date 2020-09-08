Not sustainable

Elimination or managed control, that is the question (NZ Herald, September 7).

We have already shown that the former is achievable and I have no doubt would be again. But let us remind ourselves exactly how we did it.

We shut ourselves off almost totally from the rest of the world; we made access to treatment for most other medical issues all but impossible; we deprived our children, particularly the least advantaged, of a proper education; and we stopped most Kiwis from going to work.

Justifiable initially? Sadly, yes. For as long as we did? Not so sure. Sustainable long term? I do not think so.

Elimination is like perfection, admirable but virtually unobtainable.

We are in our 80s, so obviously in the high-risk category but we want to be able to visit family in Australia as well as in the Waikato, get treatment for bodily imperfections, have our grandchildren continue to get a good education and to enjoy simple pleasures like the occasional meal at a restaurant and to see an occasional show.

In order to help do this, we are happy to self-distance, wear masks and, of course, practise proper hygiene.

Will this make us totally safe? Of course not but, just like driving carefully below the speed limit helps protect us and others from road accidents, it will help both us and the rest of our fellow Kiwis to enjoy a so-called new normal.

George Wilkinson, Epsom.



Tough break

The announcement by the Labour Party that if elected, from 2022, we will have a public holiday to recognise Matariki (NZ Herald, September 8) is good news and quite frankly well overdue.

What is not such good news is that instead of replacing an existing public holiday, such as Queen's Birthday, this will be an additional holiday over and above what we currently enjoy.

At a time when it has never been more critical for this country to increase productivity in an attempt to repay burgeoning debt, this decision will effectively reduce productivity, adding to an already lengthy list of decisions that place small business owners in the "endangered species" category.

And spare a thought for small business operators who, are currently in a life-and-death struggle to survive and who will now be required to front up with time and a half plus a day in lieu for employees working on this additional public holiday.

Another kick in the guts for small business owners.

Pat Taylor, Tauranga.



Airing concerns

I know several landlords with good, well-maintained properties (NZ Herald, September 7). They have not had a Healthy Homes Report done.

I have had the report done and feel a mug for doing so.

Apparently the extractor in the bathroom needs upgrading, as does the range hood in the kitchen.

They both do their job but need to be more powerful.

As this was my family home for 20 years, I know both appliances prevented condensation. On the one occasion I was told they were not working, all they needed was a clean.

C. S. Tate, Bucklands Beach.



Tenants, take note

There could not be a more glaring demonstration of the underlying principles of Labour versus National, than the treatment of tenants.

Labour passed some long-overdue regulations requiring landlords to make their rental houses fit for people to live in, showing a degree of caring for tenants.

National now declares it will remove even those weak protections, skewing the landlord/tenant balance even further in the favour of landlords.

I hope those who have given up hope of ever owning their own home, resigning themselves to being tenants for the foreseeable future, will understand this difference and vote accordingly.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.



Saliva testing

I am astounded that there will be a delay "while our people test" the process of saliva testing for Covid-19 coronavirus.

Truly, this is a proven process, far less invasive and borne out of some of the finest minds on Earth.

It does bring to mind the same process regarding masks.

As I recall, our health officials were hesitant about introducing this proven advantage against Covid-19. At the time they stated the efficacy was yet to be proven here - truly bizarre considering efficacy of masks was never really questioned.

Kim Hegan, Grey Lynn.



Selling assets

It is not surprising that countries like China want to buy into our dairy herds. They are benefiting from years of selective breeding and quality research.

I presume that funding for research involved in the breeding programme was paid for by the taxpayer and therefore, we all have a vested interest in not allowing these special animals to be sold off overseas.

What is surprising is that any New Zealand farmer is happy to sell this incredible resource to a commercial rival. To give away an advantage, worked and paid for by an older generation, just for a short-term gain that is detrimental to the whole industry, does not make sense. It is no different to selling our specially bred apples or kiwifruit.

I am thankful that Zespri has growers under strict contract and does not allow sales of vines to foreign buyers. They have successfully bred a new red kiwifruit and are sensible enough not to allow the growers to sell it off for a short-term gain. None of their growers are allowed to capitalise on the hard work done by others.

S. Hansen, Hastings.



Propagated nonsense

History tells us that in Henry VIII's time, if you spoke against the king or his government, you could be beheaded for treason. Later, in the time of James I, conspirators such as Guy Fawkes were hung, drawn and quartered.

Even as recently as World War II, you might be interned or sent to a concentration camp, if you jeopardised national security by speaking against the government.

Nowadays, though, it seems that any nutter with an axe to grind can criticise the government and the media will publish it. They even get a platform on Facebook to propagate their nonsense.

In this world crisis, it is crucial that we all work together, whatever our race, religion or political persuasion. Otherwise, we will all lose this battle.

Sue Rawson, Papamoa Beach.



War medals

I was astonished to read about the "never-received war medals of soldiers" (NZ Herald, September 7) and how badly the NZ Māori Battalion C Company had been treated following their return to NZ after WWII.

I am deeply ashamed of the then NZ Government and NZ Military for their gross incompetence and the mishandling of such an important historical WWII tragedy.

The Government of the day not making time to publicly honour those brave young soldiers and their families by presenting them "kanohi ki te kanohi" (face to face) with their WWII medal is, I believe, a national disgrace.

Thankfully, the New Zealand Defence Force is now likely to put right that scandalous wrong.

Neal Catley, Kawerau.



Basic courtesy

As the Herald has reminded us, the election campaign has revved. As voters we need to ask ourselves what we expect from our MPs.

On July 21, 2020 I posted 11 letters to MPs from all parties. I offered suggestions for the policy manifesto for each party. My ideas included concern for improved safety on New Zealand roads and also climate change.

Two MPs showed courtesy and replied. The remaining nine did not reply. This leaves me wondering: what do citizens expect from their Members of Parliament?

Warren Johns, Remuera.



Re-deployment

Now that the Discovery channel has taken over TV3, can we expect to see the newsreaders and journos heading out into the Hauraki Gulf to swim with sharks or the less intrepid heading down to the West Coast or Waihi to camp out for weeks on end while they go around waving metal detectors looking for gold?

John Capener, Kawerau.



Short & sweet

On vaccine

Having followed the development of Sputnik V since April, I would take it ahead of any Western vaccine, particularly if said vaccine is funded by Bill Gates. G. N. Kendall, Rothesay Bay.

On medals

It's never too late to have a happy childhood or, in this case, a reconciliation and remembrance ceremony rectifying the denial to Māori Battalion soldiers of a formal presentation of their medals. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

On Matariki

A holiday to celebrate Matariki - great idea. Could we please have our firework displays on that day instead of that current meaningless fiasco to commemorate some long ago and far away terrorist called Guy Fawkes? Anne Martin, Helensville.

Despite my royalist leanings, I back the celebration of Matariki. It is totally representative of NZ Aotearoa, it is apolitical, unlike the current Waitangi Day "celebrations" and, if we need to dispense with one day, then do so with Queen's Birthday. A.D. Kirby, Papamoa.

They didn't promise us the moon, but they are promising us stardust. Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.

On tenants

I am a landlord and take the wellbeing of my tenants seriously. The Healthy Homes requirements are not a political toy. Jim Morrow, Te Atatū South.

On Abbott

Does climate denier Tony Abbott wonder, when he wakes up in the morning, whether he will walk on the floor or the ceiling? Or is his physics an egocentric cocktail of fact and fantasy, like his boss Boris Johnson's Brexit? Dennis N. Horne, Howick.

On debate

It is interesting to note the growing trend for individuals and groups with a particular opinion to claim loudly that those with an opposing view are "divisive". It seems the irony of that escapes the claimants. June Kearney, West Harbour.