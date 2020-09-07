Police have released information on four vehicles of interest following a multi-vehicle crash near Invercargill last week.

A father and his 5-month-old daughter were killed in the crash along the Winton-Lorneville Highway (State Highway 6) on Wednesday.

Matthew Dale Harris, 22, and Ruby Jane Harris were initially reported to be critically injured following the crash, but later died from their injuries.

A teenager remains in critical condition in Dunedin Hospital, while three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The road was initially closed as emergency services investigated the crash site, around 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge. It has since reopened.

Anyone who was in the area during or after the four-vehicle smash is urged to contact police.

Police say anyone who saw four vehicles of interest in the area before the crash might be able to help in the investigation.

Anyone who saw these vehicles in the area before the afternoon crash has been also asked to contact police:

• An orange 2014 Ford Ranger ute, registration MHL704, towing a trailer.

• A grey 2013 Toyota RAV4 station wagon, registration HDW704

• A blue 2007 Mazda Atenza, registration LBF327

• A blue 2019 Mazda2, registration MPF649.

Three ambulances, two helicopters and a manager attended the accident scene, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police staff.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 200903/1062.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

