Scientists have observed some of the highest densities of rats in New Zealand's wild - one remote Fiordland spot recorded 17 of the vermin per hectare.

It came during a recent "mega mast" that pushed pest numbers to plague proportions, and was observed as part of a large study that's seen nearly 1000 rats captured and tagged with micro-chipped.

Each year, it's estimated rats, stoats and possums kill 25 million native birds.

Now scientists hope understanding how altitude and food availability regulate rat numbers will give conservationists the edge in protecting wildlife from rat plagues, which can lead to localised extinctions of native wildlife.

"Rats are generally less common in cold, high-altitude forests across New Zealand than in warm, lowland forests," said Dr Jo Carpenter, a postdoctoral researcher at Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research who has been leading the study.

"But it's not clear whether that's because rats can't handle cold temperatures, or because there is typically less food, especially in winter, for rats in cold, high-elevation forests."

To tease the factors apart, the team of researchers have been intensively monitoring rat population dynamics at high and low elevations at Lake Alabaster in Fiordland.

Rats at high elevation are actually being fed to see whether they can survive cold temperatures when they have sufficient food.

"This is a really relevant question, because if it's temperature that normally limits rats from living up high, and not food, we might expect to see high-elevation forests supporting more rats as the climate warms," fellow Manaaki Whenua researcher Dr Adrian Monks said.

"This could have devastating consequences for some of our birds, which currently use these environments as refugia from pests."

In the meantime, the study had direct implications for current pest control programmes.

"Cost-effective pest management relies on knowing where and when pest numbers are high so management can be focused on the right place at the right time," Department of Conservation science adviser Dr James Griffiths said.

"This study is going to help us a lot with that, and ought to result in improved pest control and healthier forests."

Since the study began 14 months ago, 912 individual rats have been live-captured in cage traps at the site.

The researchers gave each rat a unique ID by inserting a microchip under their skin – like the type used for pet dogs – and then placed a metal tag in their ear, and set them free.

While releasing a rat might go the grain for most conservationists, it allowed the team to calculate how many rats live in an area by looking at the proportion of marked and unmarked rats they capture.

Near Lake Alabaster in Fiordland, scientists recorded rat densities as high as 17 per hectare. Photo / Supplied

"This is one of the first studies to estimate the density of rats in South Island forests," Manaaki Whenua researcher John Innes said.

"Normally, ecologists obtain relative measures of rat abundance or activity. While this is useful and reasonably easy to do, we often don't actually know how those estimates relate to the number of rats that occupy an area."

The preliminary results have been startling.

After the beech seed mast in 2019, rats at Lake Alabaster reached a phenomenal 17 rats per hectare.

These were some of the highest rat densities ever measured on the New Zealand mainland, and reflected the incredible ability of rats to multiply rapidly after beech seeding.

But was the extra food making a difference to whether rats can survive up high?

"We're still monitoring the population, but it seems that food helped sustain the rats through the autumn," Carpenter said.

"When we reached winter, though, the fed rats declined as much as the rats we didn't feed.

"This suggests that another factor – perhaps temperature or predation by stoats – is limiting rats."

The study was part of a five-year research programme titled "More Birds in the Bush", funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment's Endeavour fund.

A key aim of the programme was to create a kind of "weather forecast about rats", where conservation managers will be able to predict what rats will do based on the climate and forest at their site.

In turn, this will allow rat control to be done as effectively as possible, resulting in more birds in the bush.

The early findings come after scientists made another breakthrough in the effort against New Zealand's rat scourge: piecing together the genome of the ship rat.

Understanding the genetic makeup of the species now enables researchers to investigate how rats adapt to changing environments - and what makes them so successful as invasive predators here and around the world.