The first person charged with breaching rules designed to protect Auckland's treasured kauri trees from dieback disease has admitted entering a closed track.

Robert Armitstead appeared in Waitākere District Court today for a judge-alone trial before Judge Lisa Tremewan.

It is the first prosecution of its kind and is being described as a precedent-setting case.

Auckland Council alleges Armitstead entered closed park tracks three times over the course of five months in 2019.

He pleaded guilty this morning to one charge of breaching Waitākere Ranges Regional Park track closure restrictions, but denies two other charges laid under the council's Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw.

If convicted, he could be fined up to $60,000.

Prosecutor Brendon Watts said Armitstead entered closed parts of park tracks on three occasions. The closures were put in place in 2018 to stop the spread of kauri dieback.

Armitstead today admitted breaching the rules on May 14, 2019 at Scenic Dr, Titirangi. But he disputes some of the alleged facts and denies breaching the track closure rules on August 26 and September 11, 2019.

The trial is continuing.

Tree-killing disease

Earlier this year, Auckland mayor Phil Goff said the prosecution reflected the "seriousness of the issue".

"While most Aucklanders understand the need for temporary track closures to help stop the spread of dieback, those individuals who flout the rules with no regard for the damage they cause need to be held to account."

In May 2018, Auckland Council closed high-risk tracks in the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park to the public to protect forested areas from the further spread of kauri dieback disease, after Auckland iwi Te Kawerau a Maki initiated the process by placing a rāhui, or ban, over the area.

The closure meant people entering those tracks could be prosecuted under the council bylaw.

The Waitākere Ranges Regional Park has become a hotspot for the tree-killing kauri dieback disease, with a 2018 survey showing it had spread to around 20 per cent of kauri in only a decade.

"The survival of our most iconic native tree is at risk and the decisions to close the tracks are based on hard evidence about what is necessary to slow and reverse the spread of kauri dieback disease," Goff said.

Several other prosecutions are now before the courts and council staff have also dished out dozens of trespass notices to bush-goers caught flouting the rules.