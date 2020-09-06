A South Korean diplomat accused of sexual assault has been asked to compensate the alleged victim, according to a Korean media report.

South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo reported that a decision from a Human Rights Commission investigation has been sent to both the victim and the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hongkon Kim, a former deputy ambassador to New Zealand, is accused of three counts of indecent assault at the Wellington embassy in 2017.

Charges relate to alleged incidents involving a male staff member at the embassy.

The alleged victim reportedly filed a complaint with the commission in November 2018, and a final decision recommending corrective action was released on September 2, according to the report.

The commission has been contacted by the Herald for confirmation.

The report quoted a commission spokesman was saying: "We sent the decision in writing to (the diplomat), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and by email to the victim."

However it would not provide any further details of the decision "in consideration of the sensitivity of the case".

It said the complaint was filed by the alleged victim because it felt the Korean ministry's response had been inappropriate.

The report also quoted an unnamed source claiming the commission had acknowledged the "consistency and credibility" of the victim's statement.

"The decision contained a statement that (the diplomat) should provide reasonable compensation to the victim," the source said.

The report said the commission had found the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not adequately responded to the victim's concerns, and also recommended "appropriate countermeasures" for sexual harassment complaints.

The ministry must submit an implementation plan within 90 days to the commission, it said.

According to the report, Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the authenticity of the victim's statement still needs to be checked.

The ministry reportedly said it would take necessary measures according to the decision.

A warrant for Kim's arrest was issued by a Wellington District Court judge in late February, but the South Korean Government has so far refused to co-operate in getting him back to New Zealand to face trial.

Kim left NZ in February 2018 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said diplomatic immunity for the former diplomat no longer applied as he was no longer accredited to NZ.