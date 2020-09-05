WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES

Horrifying images show the nasty burns a teenage girl suffered after she spilt a scorching hot coffee on her hands at McDonald's.

On August 17, 18-year-old Aareta Moti ordered two coffees from the Princess St Palmerston North McDonald's drive-through.

But while grabbing her roasting long black, Mohi said the drink was so hot the cup changed shape, causing the lid to fall off and spill the drink on her hand.

Advertisement

Her hand came up in nasty burns, with Mohi claiming the drive-through worker stood there and watched before offering some napkins.

"I was trying to rearrange some stuff to make room when the lid popped off. The cup had kind of melted in and the lid popped off, so I tried to catch it," she told Daily Mail.

"But the coffee just spilled from my knuckles right down my whole palm. It just burnt my whole hand."

Pictures of Mohi's hand after the incident show it was completely red and swollen from the severe burn. Days later, the dead skin began to peel back, revealing an unsightly wound. Photo / Supplied

She said no ice or cold water was offered to help treat the burn. She claimed the woman who just watched also gave her attitude for taking too long.

"I tried to quickly park up and waved my hand in the air to cool it down. I went inside to use the bathroom and pour cold water on my hand.

"Even the cold water was bubbling when it touched my hand and felt hot."

Mohi was in tears when she arrived home, and her hand was completely red and swollen from the severe burn.

Her father took her to the doctors where they wrapped her hand up in burn gauze.

Advertisement

Days later her dead skin started peeling back, leaving her with a huge wound.

She can barely use her right hand, leading to her hours being reduced at work due to the injury.

Mohi said it was "inhumane" McDonald's didn't offer her medical treatment.

A McDonald's spokesperson said staff weren't alerted to the incident but says the complaint is being taken seriously.

The family have been invited to McDonald's to view the footage and discuss the incident.

He said the CCTV showed the lid being removed by the customer before it was spilt.

Advertisement

The spokesman said they have "first aid trained staff on every shift".