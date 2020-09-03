Wellington Police have arrested three people following search warrants in Strathmore and Hutt Valley earlier today.

The warrants were in relation to an ongoing investigation into an incident in Kilbirnie last week and were executed with the help of the Armed Offenders Squad which attended as a precautionary measure.

A 21-year-old man appeared in Wellington District Court today charged with disorderly behaviour and possession of weapon, Sergeant Michael Byrne said.

A 29-year-old woman charged with disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapon is due to appear in Wellington District Court on September 11, and a 17-year-old facing similar charges is due to appear in youth court.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man on an unrelated matter at the Strathmore address and he appeared in Wellington District Court today.

Bryne said the continued efforts by local police should send a clear message to offenders that criminal activity of any kind would not be tolerated.

"We want to reassure the community that we will continue to do this - it's of utmost priority to ensure our community is safe and feels safe."

Police would also like to remind the community to help in reporting any suspicious activities.

If you see any criminal activity or suspicious behaviour happening, please call 111.

Information can also be provided to your local police station, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.