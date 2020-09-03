A man who was seven weeks into his first job lost three fingers and part of his palm after a "traumatic amputation" at a Taranaki sawmill.

Taranaki Sawmills Ltd was sentenced at the New Plymouth District Court yesterday for failing to ensure the machine was safe for workers to operate, and fined $231,000 and made to pay over $43,000 in reparation to the victim.

In February 2018 the worker was operating a large finger-jointing machine when it became jammed.

When he went to clear the jam his arm was caught, and exposed to cutting tools.

Three of his fingers were consequently amputated along with two thirds of the palm on his right hand. He has been unable to return to work since the incident.

WorkSafe acting chief inspector Danielle Henry said its investigation found that where the worker was attempting to clear the jam there was no effective guarding or emergency stops on the machine.

"In this instance there was more than one location workers were required to operate the machine from and the company had failed to guard the machine for each location.

"The manufacturing industry needs to be placing the importance of risk assessment and continuous review of their controls high on their agendas.

"Time and time again we are seeing workers sustain life changing injury as a result of operating unguarded machinery.

"What makes this even more tragic is this young worker has had his career cut short."