It might be spring but this morning has taken a wintry turn as Auckland records a temperature at least six degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Much of the country is waking to a bone-chilling start to the day, with temperatures plunging to single digits almost everywhere.

MetService says minimum temperatures across the North Island have plummeted well below average for this time of year, with Auckland dropping to 4C, compared to the average of 10C.

Hamilton, Christchurch, Timaru and Taumarunui had all dropped below freezing at 6am.

Advertisement

The North Island is in for another chilly night - Auckland is forecast to drop to a low of 3°C! Check how cold your town will get at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/tkOxw8LXfq — MetService (@MetService) September 3, 2020

Taumarunui was the coldest place in the country, recording -3.3C.

Even Kaitaia in the winterless north is registering 8C, while Whangārei is sitting at 5C.

The mercury has dropped everywhere overnight. Image / MetService

Meanwhile, the warmest spot at the same time was at the bottom of the country, with Invercargill relatively basking in 11C.

MetService is forecasting another spell of rough weather across central and southern New Zealand this weekend, with heavy rain and gales to hit.

A number of warnings and watches have been issued for Canterbury, Fiordland, Westland and parts of central Otago ahead of the storm hitting.