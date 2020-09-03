The family of a murdered Hamilton father have issued a heartfelt plea for anyone with information on his disappearance to come forward.

The homicide investigation continues into the violent death of Sao Young, whose body was found dumped in Gordonton in April.

Police have linked four vehicles of interest to the 40-year-old's disappearance and death.

Young was last seen at a home on Insoll Ave in the Hamilton suburb of Enderley on March 12, around 9.30pm.

Advertisement

The father-of-three was last seen wearing long dark-coloured pants, a grey sweatshirt, black Nike shoes and a distinctive grey Nixon cap.

Police believe Young, a Cambodian national, left the address of foot and was killed some time between 9.30pm and the next morning.

More than a month later, a farmer discovered Young's body on Ballard Rd in Gordonton.

The last recorded sighting of Sao Young on March 9. Photo / Police

It is believed Young was killed at a different location and his body was transported and dumped on the rural property.

Police are still piecing together the events of that night and say there are a number of crucial locations that will be key to finding those responsible for Young's death.

Of interest to officers is a small, blue or silver "bubble-shaped" vehicle, possibly European in make, or the two occupants inside, who were seen around Ballard Rd about 7.15am on the morning of March 13.

Waikato Police are determined to give Sao's family some answers. If you think you know anything that may help, please... Posted by Police Ten 7 on Thursday, 3 September 2020

On March 3, nine days before he went missing, Young was involved in a violent incident around the area of Enderley Park in the early hours of the morning, police say.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw these three cars in the area around that date and may have valuable information:

Advertisement

• A blue Ford Falcon Utility

• A mainly red Ford XR6, the bonnet of which may be white.

• A black Ford Territory or Explorer-type vehicle.

Anyone who may have any information about the incident on March 3 or the vehicles that may have been involved should contact police.

One of Young's sisters told Police Ten 7 her family are desperate to know what happened to their loved one.

"It's hard to know that the people that did this are just walking around and living their life," she said.

"We can't move on ... It would mean a lot to the family if someone came forward."

Anyone with any information can also contact Hamilton police on 105 and quote file number 200413/6113 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

