Three men charged with murdering Whanganui's James Butler in 2018 have pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

They appeared before Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at Whanganui today.

James Butler was killed and his brother Brent injured on April 22 that year.

Their trial got off to a rocky start earlier this year in the High Court at Whanganui, interrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The three who pleaded guilty to manslaughter are Daniel Shane Whareaorere, Kemp Rangitahae Rippon and Dwayne Anson Tewhenua Fore.

As well as manslaughter, Rippon pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Fore pleaded guilty to three other charges - two for driving offences and one of obstructing a medical officer.

Three other men charged with murder have made no plea. They are Mark Robert Audain, Wayne David Reardon and a sixth man whose name is suppressed.

They will be retried by jury in Whanganui. The trial is set down for July 12 next year.

Today the High Court at Whanganui heard a summary of what happened during the incident, and a victim impact statement from the Butler whānau.

Justice Cooke has suppressed all that information and the sentences he gave the men, in case it prejudices the opportunity for the remaining three accused to have a fair trial.