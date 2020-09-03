The giant Darfield tremor that sparked the deadly Canterbury earthquake sequence 10 years ago today was a "wake-up call" for seismologists who have since discovered a 50 per cent chance the next big one could happen on an unknown fault line.

The terrifying, rolling magnitude 7.1 quake centred near the Canterbury Plains farming town of Darfield, 50km west of Christchurch, erupted at 4.35am on September 4, 2010.

The violent jolt shook Cantabrians from their beds and caused widespread damage to land and property across the region.

In its immediate aftermath, there was widespread relief that it came at such an early hour of the day and resulted in no deaths.

However, it prompted thousands of aftershocks and other quakes, including the big 2010 Boxing Day quake and the shallow February 22, 2011 disaster that happened at 12.51pm beneath the city of Christchurch and killed 185 people.

And it also resulted in some groundbreaking science by New Zealand researchers trying to understand where it came from, and what lessons can be learned from it.

University of Otago Professor Mark Stirling says the September 4, 2010 quake was a wake-up call for New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

University of Otago Professor Mark Stirling said September 4 stunned the scientific community, given that it happened in an area where there were no known fault lines and some 120km from the main plate boundary of the Alpine Fault.

"It was a wake-up call that we do get major earthquakes in these areas and they happen on features that we didn't know existed," he said.

It became known as the Greendale Fault. Studies by the University of Canterbury and GNS found it last ruptured around 20,000 to 30,000 years ago.

New Zealand scientists including Stirling then started looking at the country's quake records going back to 1840 and charting how many were surprises. The results were "shocking", Stirling said, as it was recognised about 50 per cent of all major New Zealand earthquakes were unknown faults.

"We've recognised that there's a lot of work to do in trying to do better at detecting these sources of the earthquakes before the earthquakes happen," Stirling, chairman of the Otago Earthquake Science Group, said.

Research around New Zealand's "sleeping giants" has been closely watched by other quake-prone nations, including the United States and Japan.

It has also prompted studies in other areas of New Zealand, including Auckland, Waikato, Otago and Southland, to try and find potential active fault sources.

And although some of the faults are likely to rupture only every 10,000 years or more, Stirling said New Zealanders need to remember the events are "low probability, high consequence".

All the research generated by the 2010/11 Canterbury earthquake sequence is now helping update the National Seismic Hazard Model, which calculates the likelihood and strength of earthquake shaking occurring in different parts of New Zealand.

Darfield's legacy meant the country was now in a better place scientifically to understand future quakes, Stirling said.

"It's never good to have a major earthquake, particularly in a populated area, and then have an earthquake sequence that was deadly, very tragically, but the lessons gained, the awareness gained at the scientific, engineering, and public levels has been incredibly valuable."