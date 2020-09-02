High-profile criminal Arthur Taylor is arguing for new charges against him to be dismissed.

Taylor was released from prison on parole in February last year, then recalled again a few months ago.

At the time he was paroled, he had spent more than 40 years in prison for various offending.

After being denied parole 19 times, Taylor finally succeeded in his bid for freedom.

But in June, Taylor was arrested and taken back behind bars.

He has now been charged with procuring or possessing meth, and breaching special release conditions.

Taylor appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning, representing himself.

He has made an application to dismiss the charges, but the matter was unable to be argued today.

Judge Denys Barry said there were too many other matters in today's "queue" and said another date should be set for a "dedicated" hearing, as the arguments are expected to take half a day.

Taylor told the judge he did not want the case hanging over his head any longer than necessary, and that he had believed today was supposed to be a dedicated hearing.

Judge Barry remanded the matter to a date later this year.

Taylor made a name for himself as a jailhouse lawyer by taking up legal matters for other inmates and mounting various challenges against Corrections.

These included the 2017 prosecution and trial of Roberto Conchie Harris - secret "Witness C" - for perjury at David Tamihere's double-murder trial in 1990.

He was also instrumental in the courts ruling that denying New Zealand's prisoners the right to vote was inconsistent with the Bill of Rights, and challenged the legality of the prison smoking ban.

Arthur Taylor is arguing for his charges to be dismissed. Photo / Dean Purcell

At the time of his release he was serving 17 and a half years for charges of explosives, firearms, kidnapping and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, among other crimes. The sentence was not due to end until 2022.

He has more than 150 convictions for offences including bank robbery, burglary, fraud and drugs.