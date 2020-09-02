Asbestos has been discovered as firefighters battle a fire at a commercial property in the small Rangitikei township of Taihape.

Central Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said crews were called to Eagle St about 6.30am today.

On arrival, they found the building, behind the Taihape Railway Station, well-involved.

It quickly escalated to a third alarm which saw six fire crews from the around Rangitikei at the scene, as well as a Hazmat unit and other support vehicles.

Dempsey said the fire has since been contained but asbestos has been found in the building.

Asbestos is toxic and can be harmful to not only firefighters but others in the perimeter.

It would mean crews would be at the scene all day, dampening down hotspots.

A fire investigator had arrived at the scene and would enter when it was safe to do so.

Meanwhile, it has been a busy morning for FENZ crews in Auckland after a massive fire engulfed a vehicle storage shed near the airport just after 5am.

Firefighters had to cut a wire security fence and shift up to 20 rental vans parked at the front to reach the fire burning in the back of the building on Richard Pearse Drive.

Incident controller Richard Twomey said firefighters winched and drove vans to safety that were blocking access to the blaze that broke out in the rear of the large workshop.

The fire was so big it was escalated to a fifth alarm at 6am.