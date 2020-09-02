Several shots were fired at police during a late night pursuit around Whangārei.

The chase came to an end after about 45 minutes, with two men in custody and their vehicle appearing to catch fire.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill labelled the incident "extremely dangerous" and the officers involved were now being supported by police.

There were no injuries.

Hill confirmed police attempted to stop a speeding car in Otangarei about 11.30pm.

However, it fled and a pursuit began.

During the chase, a firearm was fired into the air from the vehicle and the pursuit was abandoned.

However, police managed to locate the car in Onerahi and it was successfully spiked.

"The pursuit was re-engaged and a further two shots were fired at police. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Tarewa Rd in Whangārei and the two occupants of the car were arrested without incident."

A firearm was found in the vehicle.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were currently assisting police with their inquiries.

They would appear in the Whangārei District Court today on a number of charges, he said.

Whangarei man Jayden Jameson was woken by the sirens screaming past his place on Tarewa Rd about 11.45pm.

Jameson, who also monitors a local Facebook page, said after midnight he could hear the sirens get closer and closer before it came to an abrupt stop down the road.

He took a video of the arrest of the men. Police can be heard yelling them to "get on the ground" as a dog barks and smoke wafts from their black vehicle.

Many locals commented on the Facebook page he monitors, with their concerns getting heightened as the pursuit progressed.

"They are still chasing him. He shot at cops," one wrote. "He's fired more than one shot now. On Paramount Parade," another said.

One woman said it sounded like an "earthquake" in her room when the firearm was fired.

Another resident hoped that police wouldn't be injured, and woman wrote that she and her daughter were "freaked right out".



Hill was unimpressed that his staff were put in such a dangerous situation.

"It's completely unacceptable for our staff, who leave their families every day to come to work to keep our community safe, to allegedly have a firearm discharged at them a number times.

"Their welfare is our priority and they are being well-cared for by their colleagues and the wider organisation."