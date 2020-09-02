The distraught family of a father-of-three murdered in March are desperate to know why their loved one was killed.

Sao Young was last seen on the evening of Thursday March 12 in the Insoll Ave area of Hamilton.

The 40-year-old was last seen wearing long dark-coloured pants, a grey sweatshirt, black Nike shoes and a distinctive grey Nixon cap.

Police believe Young, a Cambodian national, was violently murdered that night.

Young's body was found dumped at a rural property in Gordonton nearly a month later, on April 13.

Waikato Police Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said Young's family were at a loss and were desperate to know what happened.

"The investigation team has been working tirelessly to bring closure to Sao's family who are distraught and looking for answers as to why their loved one was murdered," he said.

"We would urge anyone who knows anything to come forward and help bring those responsible to justice, and allow his family to get the answers they deserve."

Waikato Police are continuing to investigate the violent murder of Hamilton man Sao Young. Sao’s body was found dumped... Posted by Waikato Police on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Further information on the homicide investigation will be revealed on Thursday's Police Ten 7, in the hope that more people with come forward to assist police.

Police are urging the public to tune in to the TV2 show at 7.30pm tomorrow, to see if the new information might help officers in their investigation.

The case will also be posted on Police Ten 7 Facebook, Waikato District Police Facebook and NZ Police Facebook after the programme screens.

Police Ten 7 can also be watched on TVNZ 2 +1 an hour later.

Anyone who can help once the programme screens tomorrow night is encouraged to call the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.

