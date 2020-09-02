Several woman have been indecently assaulted near the Porirua train station in what's believed to be linked incidents.

Police are asking the community to be vigilant in the area as incidents continue to happen.

Police have received several reports since February of women being indecently assaulted while walking around Awatea St, the Mungavin Ave underpass and the Kivell St area.

The most recent assault was reported on August 28, and investigators believe all of these incidents are linked," police said in a statement.

"We acknowledge these incidents rightly cause concern in our community and local police are focused on identifying the person responsible and holding them to account," Kapiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson said.

Officers are pursuing "positive lines of inquiry".

"We are asking the public, particularly those on foot alone, to be alert and aware of your surroundings in the area.

"Most importantly if you have information about these incidents, or if you have been a victim of an incident of this nature, we urge you to call us."

Information can be provided to Detective Sergeant Nathan Smith of Kapiti-Mana Police through 105, quoting file number 200829/6042.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or who has concerns for the immediate safety of themselves or others should call 111 straight away.