A NZ Post driver was dragged about 150 metres as he clung to his own van when trying to stop its alleged theft.

Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons said the 45-year-old Courier Post driver was making a brief delivery to Cafe at Westermans, on Russell St, Hastings, when a man got into the driver's seat while it was unoccupied and began to drive away on Monday morning.

The NZ Post driver latched himself on to the driver's side window of his van.

He held on for up to 150 metres while the driver continued to drive straight through the intersection of Eastbourne St, towards Lyndon Rd East.

The window then shattered near the Hastings cenotaph and the Courier Post driver fell to the ground, suffering "moderate" injuries, including cuts and grazing to his head, face and body, Simmons said.

A photograph shared with the Hawke's Bay Today on Tuesday shows a significant scrape and bleeding on the top of the driver's head.

Simmons said the Hastings-based driver has since been discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Cafe at Westermans spokesman said several customers who were sitting inside witnessed the incident.

"It was scary by the sounds of it for the driver," they said.

The van was found about 9.30am on Riverslea Rd, Hastings.

Police took two people into custody, charging a 21-year-old man from Hastings with aggravated injuring, unlawfully takes a motor vehicle, theft of a car and possession of methamphetamine. The other person has not been charged.

The 21-year-old appeared at the Hastings District Court charged on Monday and was remanded in custody until September 22.

Simmons said the "opportunistic" incident was a reminder how quickly situations can evolve and for all motorists to ensure their vehicles are secure when unoccupied.

"The Courier Post driver also wishes to express his thanks to members of the public who came to his aid," he added.

NZ Post is supporting the driver and his family as he makes his recovery, a NZ Post spokeswoman said.