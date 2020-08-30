An argument over garden boundaries in Dunedin yesterday ended in plants and garden equipment being thrown down a hill and a warning for assault.

The incident started when an argument broke out between two neighbours in Coolock Crescent, in Waverley, over property boundaries.

A police spokesman said police were called to the dispute that led to a minor assault and threatening behaviour at 3.50pm yesterday.

During the argument, a person threw their neighbour's plants and gardening equipment down a hill.

The same person also grabbed their neighbour's hat and as a result, pulled their hair, he said.

Both people were given trespass notices and one person was warned for assault and threatening behaviour.

The neighbours came to an agreement to contact a surveyor to have the property's boundary defined and agreed to split the cost, he said.

Police advised the other person not to garden on the boundary side of the property until the surveyor had confirmed the boundary.