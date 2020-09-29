Local Focus asked three Rotorua candidates what they think is the biggest issue this election and all three agreed it's jobs, closely followed by housing.

National candidate Todd McClay attacked the Government's record on housing.

"Labour promised ten of thousands of houses through KiwiBuild and there are none."

Labour candidate Claire Mahon said the problems of jobs are linked.

"The solution is to make sure that we protect jobs and help to retrain people and continue to provide the economic support to businesses, to keep people employed and to keep our tourism sector coping throughout this period," she said.

NZ First candidate Fletcher Tabuteau agreed jobs and housing were the biggest issues, especially as Rotorua is known for being a tourist town.

"New Zealand First commits to continue to invest in our big employers," he said.

Also standing in the Rotorua electorate:

• Kaya Sparke for the Greens

• Pete Kirkwood for ACT

• Alan Tāne Solomon for the New Conservatives

• Karri-Ann Vercoe-Black for One party