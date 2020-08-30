Visitors to Maungawhau/Mt Eden can now take a tour of the tihi (summit) and the crater rim, without getting muddy feet or slipping on loose gravel.

A new boardwalk has opened leading up from the road around the northern side of the crater to a viewing platform that overlooks the city and the Hauraki Gulf beyond.

The path was last upgraded over 10 years ago with aggregate that has since washed into the crater and led to visitors making their own tracks, adding to the degradation of the area.

With over 1 million visitors per year, it was vital to upgrade the track to preserve the volcanic cone, which is on the tentative list for Unesco World Heritage status, and improve safety.

Works started last November have mostly been completed, just in time for level 2.5 and spring.