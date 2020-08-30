Auckland's CBD is looking to get back on its feet under level 2 by rescheduling Restaurant Month and music events like Th' Dudes.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck says business in the city's engine room nose-dived under level 3 and expects there will be a phased return to work for 130,000 employees.

She said spending had almost returned to 2019 levels when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland was going into a second lockdown on August 12.

Preliminary data showed business plummeted 80 per cent under level 3 and some sectors, like hospitality, have felt the impact of a second lockdown harder than others, said Beck.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck. Photo / NZ Herald

Her view is shared by Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett, who believed there would be more apprehension this time about people returning to work in the CBD.

"With the talk about the tail being longer I think firms that feed Queen St, the big offices and so on, instead of everybody coming back it will be a phased-in type of operation," he said.

There are already empty shops in the CBD and about a quarter of retailers are unsure about the future, said Barnett, saying the current situation is placing a huge amount of stress on businesses and staff.

Said Beck: "These are challenging times but we have to do everything we can to support businesses."

Among the measures are rescheduling Restaurant Month in August, which Beck said was going really well, with many events sold out until it had to stop.

"We have decided to carry it on until the end of September and are hoping people will dine through level 2. They did last time and the restaurants know the drill. They really need the business," she said.

A number of events in the city have also been rescheduled, like the Th' Dudes who are performing for three nights at the Auckland Town Hall in November and Tami Neilson, performing at The Civic on November 14.

Mandy Lusk, who owns Vivace restaurant in Fort St, said the rescheduling of Restaurant Month was a positive.

It would be great to get people back, but there is no ability to make money because of the compliance costs, "but we are still happy, particularly for the staff's mental state", she said.

Lusk said level 2 is harder this time because there is a genuine fear from the customers about community transmission still being out there.

"I really think we should probably be expecting to be operating at about 40 per cent of our turnover for the next couple of months," she said.

Vivace owner Mandy Lusk. Photo / NZ Herald

Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard said lockdown has undoubtedly been hard on retail and hospitality Auckland-wide, but the company had a positive response with the opening at the new Commercial Bay mall on the city waterfront after the last lockdown.



"We're confident Aucklanders will come out in support this time too," he said.



Pritchard said Precinct Properties, which owns a number of large office buildings in the CBD, said the majority of people want to be back in the office and will return in some capacity from tomorrow,.



"However many businesses will limit the number of people in the office to allow for physical distancing and some will continue to work from home at level 2, " he said.



Takapuna Beach Business Association chief executive Terence Harpur said Paymark data showed retail spending plummeted during level 3, which was crippling for business.

"Level 2 can't come soon enough, with our retailers and hospitality operators set to welcome everyone with open arms," he said.



From tomorrow, anyone over 12 will have to wear a face mask on public transport, and Aucklanders have also been strongly advised to wear masks in public.

Police will be visible and present at transport hubs and other areas which would normally get higher volumes of foot traffic.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said the police response to the pandemic was to "work with the public first and remind them of what is required from them" rather than take hard and fast action.

The rules at level 2 for Aucklanders

• Wearing of face masks is mandatory on public transport and encouraged in public

• All workplaces can open and people are encouraged to wear a mask

• All early childhood centres, schools, polytechs and universities will be open

• Gatherings are limited to 10, but 50 people can attend a funeral

• Many public venues will be open, including gyms, pools, museums, libraries

