An eager tramper has sparked a full-scale emergency callout after getting stuck at the top of a Wellington waterfall.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance crews are all currently at the Seton Nossiter Park waterfall after receiving a call for help just after 4pm today.

A Fenz central shift manager said all crews were at the scene, in Paparangi, north of Johnsonville.

Firefighters are currently making their way up to the waterfall.

Advertisement

They would use a rope to help get the person down, she said.

A police spokesperson said the person didn't appear to be in any distress.

"The person was reported as being stuck up the waterfall and they can't get back down.

"There were reports of injuries but nothing major."

The person was currently able to communicate with crews using their mobile phone, she said.