

Hawke's Bay farmers must think twice before doing burn-offs this weekend as there's an increased risk of runaway fires due to unseasonably warm and windy conditions paired with a lack of rainfall, warns Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell said with temperatures expected to get close to 20C over the weekend anyone planning on lighting a fire needed to be cautious.

"Due to the on-going dry conditions in the region, we have areas where dry grass is still present," he said.

"Anywhere where dry grass is present has an escalated fire risk. This can cause a fire to quickly spread and cause unnecessary callouts."

Mitchell said a fortnight ago Hawke's Bay experienced similar conditions and firefighters were called to several out of control burn-offs.

"These fires threatened houses and properties," he said.

"We needed a helicopter to assist in extinguishing one of the fires."

One such example was a scrub fire in Central Hawke's Bay on August 18, which started when a burnoff spread into forestry slash.

The fire broke out about 1.30pm on Mangatarata Rd, near its intersection with Mt Herbert Rd.

It took four urban fire trucks, two rural trucks, two tankers, four other rural crew and a helicopter to bring the fire under control.

If anyone in the community sees a fire that looks like it is getting out of control, don't hesitate to call 111.