Kiwis overwhelmingly want to stick with our elimination policy to try and rid the country from community transmission of Covid-19.

A new nationwide Horizon Research survey found 76 per cent of people want to continue imposing varying levels of restrictions to manage the virus.

The less restrictive approach, like that taken by Sweden, to allow transmission within the community gathered the support of 23 per cent of those surveyed.

Among those who voted in 2017, there was majority support for staying with the current policy too, except among Act voters.

It comes after infectious diseases expert Professor Michael Baker said he is optimistic there will be a Covid-19 vaccine within a year.

However, the epidemiologist says the vaccine might only be short-lived and people could be required to get a new shot every year, like the flu vaccine.

Don Ward takes a seat while out walking at Westgate shopping centre. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Speaking to Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, on Wednesday, Baker said there was evidence a vaccine will work.

"The vaccine is still very encouraging and I'd be fairly optimistic that within a year we have a vaccine that at least helps somewhat," he said.

The survey also asked which approach people thought would be better for the New Zealand economy in the long term.

It found 73 per cent thought eliminating transmission was best, while 16 per cent thought allowing it to transmit was best. The remaining 12 per cent weren't sure.

Every occupation group, including the self-employed and business proprietors, showed majority support for eliminating virus transmission.

This included 55 per cent employed in tourism, 83 per cent in the accommodation sector, 87 per cent in cafes and restaurants, and 76 per cent in retail.

There were 1300 respondents aged over 18, representing the adult population at the 2018 census, with a 95 per cent confidence level.

Respondents were given information about approaches taken in both countries, which included comparing:

• The levels of restrictions on people;

• Economic impacts and forecasts;

• Infection and death rates;

• And the cost of the elimination policy in New Zealand projected in the 2020 Budget.

‌

The survey was conducted between August 20 and August 25, during Auckland's alert level 3, and the level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country.

Only 31 per cent of Act voters in 2017 were keen on retaining the current elimination policy, compared to 57 per cent who wanted to allow transmission.

• Act: 57% allow transmission, 31% retain elimination policy, 12% not sure.

• Green: 7% allow transmission, 89% retain elimination policy, 4% not sure.

• Labour: 5% allow transmission, 88% retain elimination policy, 7% not sure.

• National: 25% allow transmission, 59% retain elimination policy, 16% not sure.

• NZ First: 14% allow transmission, 70% retain elimination policy, 17% not sure.

Survey methodology:

1300 members of Horizon Research nationwide panels and a third-party research panel, representing the New Zealand adult population at the 2018 census, responded to the online survey between 20 and 25 August 2020. The sample is weighted on age, gender, highest qualification, personal income, employment status and party vote at the 2017 election. At a 95 per cent confidence level, the maximum margin of error is ± 2.7 per cent.

