Advance New Zealand has been ordered to take a political video off social media which claims Labour will force New Zealanders to be vaccinated.

Speaker Trevor Mallard told the party take down the clip posted to the party's Facebook page because it breaches the rules of using Parliamentary footage.

But Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross said he rejected Mallard's move and labelled it "draconian".

The clip uses Parliament TV footage of Minister for Managed Isolation and Quarantine Megan Woods speaking in the House about the Covid-19 Public Health Response Amendment Bill.

The video is titled "Say no to Labour's forced vaccination agenda" and claims the act will force citizens to be vaccinated. It ends with the Advance NZ logo.

"Think we are conspiracy theorists? Have a listen to the minister's own mouth."

It then uses clips of Woods saying the bill would set up the legal framework to require someone to be vaccinated:

"It could in the future include the requirement that someone is vaccinated, for example, if there is access to a vaccine in the future and that is something that the legislation will have the legal framework to allow for."

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is on record as saying a vaccine to Covid-19 would not be mandatory.

The rules for use of footage from Parliament stipulate coverage of proceedings must not be used in any medium for political advertising or election campaigning, except with the permission of all members shown.

And any breach of these conditions may result in a loss of access to official television coverage, and may be treated as a contempt.

Mallard confirmed he'd asked Advance NZ to take down the video on these grounds and that he'd referred the matter to Parliament's Privileges Committee.

But Ross said Mallard told him to remove the video because the video was misleading and that he did not believe it accurately reflects the content of the debate in question.

""We entirely reject the Speaker's decision on this video.

"We further reject the draconian measure the Speaker is using to try censor a political party's videos in the middle of an Election campaign.

"Our party was founded on the principle of standing up for New Zealanders' rights and freedoms against political overreach and measures that dismantle democracy.

"Parliament has already trampled on the Bill of Rights multiple times this term."

Ross said his party was calling out the Government for passing laws that enable them "effectively to force everyone, including citizens, to be vaccinated if they want to travel into New Zealand".

"They can nuance it however they like, the law is on the books, the powers are broad and dangerous, and this government is more than willing to bypass the Bill of Rights whenever they want.

"All medical procedures should be personal decisions for individuals."

Ross said he and Advance NZ's other co-leader Billy Te Kahika will "keep ruffling feathers and challenging the establishment".

"We will not blindly accept the Speaker's direction, and we will confront head on whatever Privileges Committee process lies ahead."

Te Kahika has a number of controversial views, including that Covid-19 was a bioweapon designed to be used on civilians around the world.