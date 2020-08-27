Police are urgently seeking anyone who saw two people present a firearm at another person in Alexandra this evening.
Shortly before 5pm the weapon was "repeatedly presented" at a person in the
Killarney St/Kenmare St area.
A man and a woman were inside the vehicle, a 1996 white GMC Sierra ute with the registration plate JDM303, police said.
"Those involved were known to each other and it is believed there's no risk to the wider public," a police statement said.
Can you help? Anyone who has seen a 1996 white GMC Sierra ute, registration JDM303, since the incident occurred is encouraged to contact police on 111 immediately, quoting event number P043448158.