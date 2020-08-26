The Prime Minister has shared a few words hoping for continued "empathy and solace" for the Muslim community today as the man behind the March 15 terror attack will learn his fate.

Brenton Tarrant, who admitted killing 51 people at two mosques last year, is due to be sentenced today.

Speaking at a press conference today about Covid-19 vaccines, Jacinda Ardern said those in court who had over the past three days shared their statements had shown "such strength".

"I am sure every New Zealander who has read them has been devastated to see them having to relive the trauma of that day, and hear of the ongoing trauma it has created for them."

When asked if it would bring closure to the country, Ardern had a simple response.

"I don't think anything removes what happened that day."

The only thing that gave comfort was the ongoing response of New Zealanders, she said.

She hoped those affected continued to receive all of the "empathy and solace" the Muslim community deserves.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak further after the terrorist's sentence is handed down.

Tarrant initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

For his crimes - described by victims in court this week as gutless, evil and cowardly - the 29-year-old will be sentenced to life in prison.