Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced hundreds of millions of dollars to help secure access to a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as one becomes available.

The specific amount, from the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, cannot be disclosed due to commercial sensitivity - but it is not part of the $14 billion still in reserve.

It is in addition to the $37 million vaccine strategy released in May to support domestic and international work.

Ardern said there were "reasons for optimism" in the global search for a vaccine.

Ardern is visiting the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in Wellington this morning with Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Megan Woods.

"We are working particularly closely with Australia to ensure we are connected to all parts of vaccine development, distribution and use, as well as our Pacific neighbours to elevate their voices," Ardern said.

Research Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wearing masks during their visit to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Reasearch. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The mission was to secure a safe vaccine at the earliest possible time, she said.

"We are focused on safety. We are focused on effectiveness."

New Zealand's task force was speaking to a number of other countries, she said.

She had a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week.

"We have always drawn from each other's strengths in the area of science and innovation."

Vaccine could take two years

Malaghan Institute director and Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa programme director Professor Graham Le Gros said this was the time for Kiwi scientists to stand up and be counted.

"We will do our absolute best to secure the best for the country," he said.

"I don't want to depress anyone, but it is going to take time."

"My guess is it will take two years," he said.

Ardern said in discussions they were making sure they were supporting others in the Pacific as well.

The hundreds of millions New Zealand had put into the strategy meant we could optimistic about the position we were in, she said.

Le Gros said there would be a lot of vaccines, and NZ had a privilege where we didn't need to rush in and get the first vaccine - it was important to get "the right one" for New Zealand.

Ardern said there was a high priority for a vaccine in places that were not in as good a position as NZ.

"We have been able to protect our population very, very well," she said.

Les Gros said the most important thing in the vaccine was safety.

"If we do something wrong and hurt someone" it would hurt public confidence in vaccines, he said.

There was an international resistance to rushing in, he said.

Previous Govt spending announced

Of the $37m the Government announced in May:

• $15m is for New Zealand to join CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) Investors' Council for global research efforts.

• $5m is for New Zealand research, including $3m for Biocell to upgrade existing facilities so that it has the necessary scale to support global vaccine supply. This also provides the potential for New Zealand to manufacture vaccines locally.

• $7m for the vaccine alliance, Gavi, which distributes vaccines to developing countries.

• $10m is for Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo to evaluate vaccine candidates here and abroad. Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa is a partnership between the Malaghan Institute, the University of Otago and Victoria University.

Le Gros said the alliance will evaluate vaccine candidates in pre-clinical models and human trials.

He said the alliance's funding pot has been boosted by donations, which as well as supporting the platform was accelerating the alliance's own vaccine research and development efforts.

This includes a recombinant spike protein vaccine being developed out of Dr Davide Comoletti's lab at Victoria University of Wellington, an inactivated virus vaccine in progress in Professor Miguel Quiñones-Mateu's lab at the University of Otago and a pan-coronavirus vaccine being explored by Avalia Immunotherapies with international collaborators.

"We're excited by the potential of these candidates, but we'll be putting them through the same rigorous screening process as we will other home-grown and international vaccine options."

A recent World Health Organisation report said 29 potential vaccines have reached clinical evaluation - including seven which have reached the crunch stage of phase III.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris said one of those could even be cleared to begin rolling out by the end of the year.

One potential was the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine, called ChAdOx1-S, which has already been observed to provoke a T-cell response within 14 days of vaccination - and an antibody response within 28 days.

Australia was now looking to get its hands on the vaccine, having just signed an agreement to manufacture it.

Two other vaccine candidates, also in phase III, are from a revolutionary new class called RNA vaccines, are designed to induce neutralising antibodies directed at a portion of the coronavirus "spike" protein, which the virus uses to bind to and enter human cells.

The LNP-encapsulated mRNA vaccine, developed by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Massachusetts-based Moderna in the US, and the 3 LNP-mRNAs vaccine, created by BioNTech, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer, are both showing promise.

Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off a mass roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccine, but immunologists have seriously questioned its efficacy.