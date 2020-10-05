Local Focus asked three Rotorua candidates who are more important – workers or employers?

Labour candidate Claire Mahon said that while employees are the ones who do the hard work, "employers must be supported to ensure that their businesses are running efficiently".

"I personally believe that if we don't have a community where people earn a living wage, then our people don't have the ability to participate fully in the economy."

NZ First candidate Fletcher Tabuteau agreed, though noted that it is a hard question for his party because it is a centrist party.

"In fact, I'm not sure how many people know this, but we were the ones that negotiated the minimum wage increase," he said.

National candidate Todd McClay said workers and employers have a relationship that depends on each other.

"I wouldn't pick one over the other. For the National party they're both as equally important," he said.

McClay believes minimum wage increases threaten jobs and productivity.

Also standing in the Rotorua electorate:

• Kaya Sparke for the Greens

• Pete Kirkwood for ACT

• Alan Tāne Solomon for the New Conservatives

• Karri-Ann Vercoe-Black for One party