Three Hāwera police officers who are accused of manslaughter after a "highly intoxicated" man died in the police cells now face a new charge.

The officers were originally charged with manslaughter after 55-year-old Allen Ball died in custody, but they now face a second charge of manslaughter for failing to prevent injury.

Each officer has interim name suppression.

They entered not guilty pleas in the High Court at New Plymouth this morning.

Advertisement

When Ball was arrested in the early hours of June 1, 2019, he was "highly intoxicated and, at best, partially unresponsive", Justice Simon France said in an earlier decision on name suppression.

"The allegation is that the officers, in a manner that constitutes gross negligence, did not follow the protocols in place for monitoring persons in the deceased's condition. As a consequence, the person, Mr Allen Ball, died in the cells. It is alleged that he would not have died had the officers discharged their duty."

According to Ball's family, he was taken into custody after an incident late on May 31 last year.

During a routine cell check he was found unresponsive and a volunteer fire crew was called to assist the ambulance at the police station about 2.30am.

Police staff performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him for more than 30 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Details about the reasons suppression was sought for the officers have also been suppressed, but it can be reported that one officer argued for suppression partially on the basis it would impact a family member if they were to be named.

Two officers were declined suppression but are appealing against the decision, and cannot be named in the meantime.

Advertisement

The trial is set down for May 17 next year.

All three officers have been stood down from their duties, with an "employment process" to follow in due course.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said in June any incident involving a loss of life in police custody was taken very seriously and the charges reflected "the gravity of the circumstances".

"This will be a difficult time for the victim's family and the wider police organisation. I extend my sympathies to the man's family.

"It is also important to acknowledge the professional work by a police investigation team to get to this point."