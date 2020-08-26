From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern addresses media on her way into the house26 Aug, 2020 2:52pm Quick Read
Wellington landmark gutted by fire to be demolished26 Aug, 2020 3:03pm 2 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 3 minutes to read
There are encouraging signs an effective vaccine will be available within a year.
- 4 minutes to read
The nurse is also fighting to keep his name a secret.
- 5 minutes to read
Some schools are staggering times or asking parents to wear masks.