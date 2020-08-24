A drunk man who crashed twice into the same parked vehicle and once into a moving one had earlier bashed his brother and hit an officer, police say.

The 24-year-old man was arrested in Dunedin after allegedly assaulting his brother, failing to stop for police and refusing to undergo a police blood alcohol test.

The man was outside his brother's address in Haig St, Mornington, about 8pm on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

"When his brother told him to [get] off the road, he walked over and threw him [his brother] on the ground and began punching him."

Advertisement

"When neighbours pulled the aggressor off his brother, he then sat in his car."

Dinnissen said police found him in his parked car, and directed him to hand over his keys.

The man refused and "smacked the outstretched hand of the officer".

The man accelerated into a parked car, continuing to a dead end, u-turning and colliding again with the same parked car, this time head on, Dinnissen said.

"He failed to stop when signalled, crashing into another moving vehicle, before coming to a stop on Eglinton Rd where he was arrested."

The man refused all requests for police blood alcohol testing.