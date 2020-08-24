Kiwis are once again being reminded of the very real reason why lockdown is necessary - with the face of a once very fit young man.

Identified as Sanjay, the 41-year-old is pictured in a hospital bed on what is said to be the day he took his first breath on his own after being hooked up to a ventilator for 16 days.

Sanjay, who took his first breath on his own after 16 days on a ventilator after contracting Covid-19. Photo / Jenene Crossan

Sanjay's friend, entrepreneur and fellow Covid patient Jenene Crossan, shared his photo with permission on Facebook - along with a message to New Zealanders about the need to stick to the current rules.

Crossan herself is a Covid-19 survivor, after contracting the deadly disease earlier this year.

"Why are we all sacrificing so much? Well, let me give you some more reasons," she wrote.

"This is my new friend, Sanjay. He's a 41-year-old Kiwi from my Covid support group."

She said Sanjay told her: "I thought that I would never breathe again."

Crossan said the experience had changed her friend's life.

"He was fit, active and not at risk. It's changed his life - we are all grateful for everyone's sacrifices. Not just the flu," she posted.

Like Crossan, Sanjay contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.

He recovered and later returned to North Shore Hospital to thank the nurses who had been there to care for him every day.

'I started to feel worse'

Crossan, the founder of online hair and beauty booking website Flossie, was once lying in the same hospital with the same symptoms.

She had arrived in New Zealand from London on March 13 - with a sore throat.

On arrival, she immediately went into self-isolation in a bach in the Coromandel without seeing any of her family.

Online businesswoman Jenene Crossan survived Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

She told The Hits at the time: "When I was down there, I started to feel worse. But of course I couldn't really decide whether I felt worse or if I felt anxious because the news was getting worse and worse.

"I finally got a hold of Healthline and they said they felt I should get back to somewhere a little bit less remote so that I could get some help."

During her time in hospital, the businesswoman kept her online followers up to date via social media sites Facebook and Twitter.

She often shared about her daily experiences and urged Kiwis to heed the messages to stay home and stick to the rules.

She also often praised medical staff and professionals at the front line.

"Thank you for my wonderful care in this very small jail-cell that I'm in."